Detroit Lions Hit Hard by Multiple Losses in Free Agency

The first day of NFL free agency was always going to bring change for the Detroit Lions. Still, even by normal free-agency standards, Monday hit Detroit pretty hard.

Several familiar names are officially moving on, and one longtime cornerstone was released outright. When the dust settled, the Lions saw multiple contributors from their 2025 roster leave the organization in a matter of hours.

Let’s break down everything that happened.

Alex Anzalone Leaves Detroit

The most emotional departure of the day likely belongs to veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Shortly after the start of free agency, reports surfaced that Anzalone agreed to a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Anzalone spent five seasons in Detroit and served as a team captain and defensive leader, helping guide the Lions through the early years of the rebuild under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

He was one of the emotional tone-setters on defense, and his departure will leave a noticeable leadership void in the locker room.

Taylor Decker Era Officially Ends

While many of Detroit’s losses came through free agency, the biggest roster move may have been the team’s decision to release veteran left tackle Taylor Decker.

Decker had been with the Lions since being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, starting nearly every game he played and serving as a cornerstone of Detroit’s offensive line.

However, contract negotiations reportedly stalled after the Lions asked the veteran to take a pay cut. Instead, the team moved on and made the decision official Monday.

The move signals a major transition along Detroit’s offensive line heading into the 2026 season.

Amik Robertson Heads to Washington

Another defensive piece moving on is cornerback Amik Robertson.

Robertson agreed to a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders, taking his aggressive play style and “grit” to the NFC East.

During his time in Detroit, Robertson became a valuable part of the secondary rotation and provided physical coverage in both the slot and on the outside.

Roy Lopez Returns to Arizona

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez is also leaving Detroit after one season.

The veteran interior lineman signed a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, returning to a team he previously played for earlier in his career.

Lopez appeared in 17 games for the Lions in 2025, recording 30 tackles and two sacks while providing depth along the defensive line.

Kyle Allen Leaves the QB Room

Detroit will also need to replace its backup quarterback.

Veteran signal-caller Kyle Allen signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, leaving the Lions with only starter Jared Goff currently in the quarterback room.

Allen served as Detroit’s backup in 2025 after beating out Hendon Hooker during training camp. Because Goff stayed healthy all season, Allen never needed to take meaningful snaps.

Still, the Lions must now find a new No. 2 quarterback before the 2026 season begins.

Bottom Line

Day 1 of free agency brought plenty of change for the Detroit Lions, as several familiar faces—including Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson, Roy Lopez, and Kyle Allen—found new homes while the team officially moved on from longtime left tackle Taylor Decker. While losing key contributors and leadership will sting in the short term, it also signals that Brad Holmes and the Lions are continuing to reshape the roster as they look to keep Detroit firmly in the Super Bowl conversation heading into the 2026 season.