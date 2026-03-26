Brad Holmes Hints More Moves Are Coming for Lions

The Detroit Lions are not done building their roster.

During his recent appearance on the Lions Collective podcast, general manager Brad Holmes made it clear that while Detroit has already added competition this offseason, more moves are still on the way.

And if you read between the lines, the message is simple. The Lions are staying aggressive.

“We’re Not Done Yet”

Holmes did not try to hide where things stand.

“I think we have [added competition], and we’re not done yet. We’re not done yet.”

That statement alone signals that Detroit still sees room for improvement, even after a busy offseason.

Holmes emphasized that the front office is continuing to evaluate options across the board.

“We’ve still got our eyes open all the way up until the draft. This thing’s not over yet.”

Active Conversations Still Happening

While Holmes stopped short of guaranteeing another move, he confirmed the Lions are still very much engaged in the market.

“Don’t take that as a definite that something is going to happen, but seriously, we’re still actively looking and still actively having discussions with players’ agents.”

That is a key detail.

Detroit is not sitting back and waiting for the draft. They are still exploring opportunities to improve the roster before then.

Competition Is the Driving Force

Holmes has consistently talked about competition as a core principle of how the Lions build their team.

That mindset is not changing.

“We’re going to keep adding and keep adding.”

The goal is not just to fill holes. It is to create an environment where every position group is pushed.

The Plan Extends Beyond the Draft

Holmes also made it clear that roster building does not stop once the draft ends.

“Obviously, when the draft comes, we’re going to add as much as possible there with the right guys.”

But even after draft weekend, the work continues.

“Then when the draft’s over, we’re going to keep adding post-draft.”

That includes targeting veterans and undrafted players who can still contribute.

“I think we have a really good process for identifying those guys.”

Holmes pointed out that some of the most valuable additions can come after the draft, when experienced players are still available.

“That’s the cool thing about the draft: yes, you get the young guys you’re really excited about, but after the draft there are still some exciting guys available who have played a lot of ball and can still help.”

Far From Finished

Holmes summed it up clearly.

“I think we have the right competition, but it’s far from done.”

For a team with playoff expectations, that approach makes sense. The Lions are not settling. They are continuing to search for ways to improve, even at the margins.

Final Thoughts

Brad Holmes has built one of the most competitive rosters in the NFL by staying disciplined and aggressive at the same time.

His latest comments reinforce that nothing has changed.

The Lions are still evaluating, still talking, and still looking to add.

And if history is any indication, more moves are coming.