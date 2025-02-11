Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Free Agency: Predicting a Contract for CB Carlton Davis

The Detroit Lions have made tremendous growth under the leadership of General Manager Brad Holmes, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The team has assembled a solid secondary that includes standout players like Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. However, cornerback remains a critical position for improvement, and you can bet that the Lions will be looking to solidify that spot heading into the 2025 season.

Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis III

One player who has the potential to be a key piece for the Lions moving forward is CB Carlton Davis. After being acquired by the Lions prior to the 2024 season, Davis made an immediate impact on the defense, allowing the team to play more aggressive man-to-man coverage.

Now, the big question is whether Davis will re-sign with the Lions or test the free-agent market. When healthy, Davis has been a solid performer in the NFL. With the Lions still in need of a reliable corner to complement Terrion Arnold, Davis could be the ideal player to anchor the secondary for years to come.

The Predicted Contract: 3-Year, $45 Million Deal

Considering Davis’ impact on the field, it’s likely that he’ll land a lucrative contract this offseason. Based on his current skill set and the market for quality cornerbacks, I predict Davis will sign a 3-year, $45 million deal. This contract would come in at an annual average of $15 million, which is a fair deal for a player of Davis' caliber, placing him among the top-tier cornerbacks in the league. Note: Some believe Davis will land a $20 million/year deal but I just don't see that happening.

This type of contract reflects both Davis’s ability to be a shutdown corner and the rising market for defensive backs. Given that he’s still in the prime of his career and has shown that he can perform at a high level in both man and zone coverage, a deal like this would reflect his value while still being manageable for the Lions' salary cap. However, the question remains: Will this deal be with the Lions, or Will he leave for a team willing to pay more than what the Lions are willing to offer

W.G. Brady
