5 Running Backs the Lions Could Sign After Isiah Pacheco News

The Detroit Lions may have reached the point where another veteran running back is more necessity than luxury.

Isiah Pacheco underwent surgery and, according to Dan Campbell, will be “out awhile.” Detroit already leaned heavily on Jahmyr Gibbs in Sunday’s 31-30 overtime win over New Orleans, giving him a career-high 29 carries and 34 total touches. Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors provide depth, but neither offers the proven NFL résumé Detroit expected Pacheco to bring behind Gibbs.

The Lions have been preparing for this possibility. They already brought one prominent veteran, Kareem Hunt, to Allen Park in August, a visit we covered when Detroit first evaluated Hunt.

With Pacheco’s timetable now even murkier, Brad Holmes should revisit the market.

Here are five names worth considering.

Kareem Hunt Is the Obvious Place to Start

Hunt makes the most sense because Detroit has already done part of the homework.

The Lions hosted him Aug. 25 while Pacheco was initially dealing with his knee injury. Hunt left without a contract, but the circumstances have changed considerably since then. Pacheco developed a back problem, landed on injured reserve and has now undergone surgery.

Hunt also showed last season that he can still handle meaningful NFL work. He rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns on 163 carries for Kansas City while adding 143 receiving yards and another score.

Detroit does not need Hunt to rediscover the player who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie. It needs someone capable of taking eight or 10 carries without forcing Gibbs into another 29-carry afternoon.

The fact that the Lions have already examined Hunt as an option while Pacheco’s injuries developed makes him the cleanest fit.

Joe Mixon Has the Biggest Upside, If He Is Healthy

Mixon is probably the most accomplished available option.

The problem is obvious: health.

Mixon missed the entire 2025 season because of a foot injury, and the Texans eventually released him. NFL.com currently lists the former Pro Bowler as an unrestricted free agent.

His last healthy season showed why a team would still make the call. Mixon rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 while adding 309 receiving yards and another touchdown.

That version of Mixon would be overqualified for Detroit’s RB2 role.

Whether that version still exists is the question.

Before considering anything beyond a workout, Detroit would need confidence in his foot and overall conditioning. But Holmes has never been shy about investigating veteran talent when the price and role make sense.

A healthy Mixon behind Gibbs would immediately change the complexion of this backfield.

Antonio Gibson Offers a Different Skill Set

If Detroit wants versatility rather than another traditional early-down runner, Antonio Gibson deserves a look.

Gibson has 3,287 career rushing yards and 1,495 receiving yards, giving him legitimate experience as both a runner and receiver. He also has extensive kickoff-return experience. New England released him in February after he appeared in only five games last season.

Again, there is a medical question.

Gibson suffered a torn ACL in 2025, and any interest would depend on where he is physically now. Current free-agent rankings still list him among the better unsigned backs available.

His receiving ability is intriguing because Detroit could use him in passing situations and potentially take some of those snaps away from Gibbs.

The Lions have been comfortable increasing Gibbs’ workload, and he has openly embraced that responsibility, as we covered when Gibbs discussed taking on more work this offseason.

There is still a difference between can handle more and should handle everything.

Alexander Mattison Could Provide Veteran Insurance

Mattison is less exciting than Mixon, but that is not necessarily a problem.

Detroit is not shopping for a starter.

The Lions need someone who can enter a game, understand protections, carry the football when Gibbs needs a breather and prevent the entire offense from changing if Gibbs misses a series.

Mattison has 2,790 career rushing yards and spent several seasons operating as both a backup and starter in Minnesota before later playing for Las Vegas. His 2025 season with Miami ended before it began after a neck injury required surgery.

That medical history has to be considered. So does the fact that he remains unsigned.

But if Mattison has been medically cleared, there is value in his experience. Detroit would be asking him to handle a narrow role rather than carry an offense, which is probably where he fits best at this stage.

Miles Sanders Comes With More Complications

Sanders is another former Pro Bowler who would require considerably more homework.

His 2025 season with Dallas was limited to four games because of knee and ankle injuries, but he was productive in the opportunities he received, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, an average of 5.8 yards per attempt.

At his peak in Philadelphia, Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

There is also an off-field issue Detroit would have to evaluate. Sanders faces DUI and careless-driving charges stemming from a June arrest in Pennsylvania. The case remains pending.

That does not automatically remove him from consideration, but it certainly belongs in the evaluation.

On football ability alone, Sanders offers experience and some receiving value. Between the recent injuries and pending legal matter, however, he would probably rank behind several other choices.

Detroit Should Start With Hunt

The Lions do not need to panic.

Gibbs looked outstanding against New Orleans, rushing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Campbell also said afterward that Detroit does not intend to make 29 carries the weekly standard.

But Pacheco was signed for a reason.

Detroit wanted another proven NFL runner who could absorb meaningful carries, protect Gibbs from unnecessary wear and give the offense a different style when needed. Pacheco’s surgery leaves that job unsettled for the foreseeable future.

The Lions were already concerned enough about his health to bring Hunt in once. They also received an ominous update from Brad Holmes earlier this month when he said having Pacheco play this season was “the hope,” something we covered when Detroit’s timeline first became uncertain.

Now Detroit knows Pacheco underwent surgery.

That should at least restart the conversation.

And if the Lions make one call first, Hunt remains the most logical number to dial.