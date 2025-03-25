Detroit Lions Free Agent Signing With The Most Upside

With free agent signing by the Detroit Lions has the most upside heading into the 2025 season?

When free agency kicked off, plenty of fans wondered how Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes would manage to improve an already strong roster without overspending. One of the smartest moves? Bringing back defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike on a one-year deal that could turn out to be one of the best values across the entire league.

A Smart Gamble That Could Pay Big

Pro Football Focus recently highlighted every NFL team’s signing with the most upside, and for the Lions, Onwuzurike was the clear choice. Detroit landed him for just $4 million, which is a bargain considering PFF had projected he could command around $10 million per year on the open market.

Why Onwuzurike Was the Right Move

Last season, Onwuzurike hit career highs across the board. He recorded 47 quarterback pressures, notched 20 stops, and posted an overall PFF grade of 70.2 — all personal bests. His pass-rush win rate of 12.5% placed him among the top 15 defensive linemen in the league.

For a team that’s been building a strong defensive front but was bit by the injury bug last season, bringing him back was a no-brainer. With Aidan Hutchinson and DJ Reader alongside him, Onwuzurike has a chance to thrive and become a real difference-maker on the interior.

Bottom Line

At just $4 million for 2025, this signing comes with minimal risk and a huge ceiling. If Onwuzurike continues to build on last year’s progress, the Lions could end up with one of the biggest steals of free agency.