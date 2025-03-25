Detroit Lions Free Agent Signing With The Most Upside

With free agent signing by the Detroit Lions has the most upside heading into the 2025 season?

When free agency kicked off, plenty of fans wondered how Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes would manage to improve an already strong roster without overspending. One of the smartest moves? Bringing back defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike on a one-year deal that could turn out to be one of the best values across the entire league.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler Taylor Decker

A Smart Gamble That Could Pay Big

Pro Football Focus recently highlighted every NFL team’s signing with the most upside, and for the Lions, Onwuzurike was the clear choice. Detroit landed him for just $4 million, which is a bargain considering PFF had projected he could command around $10 million per year on the open market.

Why Onwuzurike Was the Right Move

Last season, Onwuzurike hit career highs across the board. He recorded 47 quarterback pressures, notched 20 stops, and posted an overall PFF grade of 70.2 — all personal bests. His pass-rush win rate of 12.5% placed him among the top 15 defensive linemen in the league.

For a team that’s been building a strong defensive front but was bit by the injury bug last season, bringing him back was a no-brainer. With Aidan Hutchinson and DJ Reader alongside him, Onwuzurike has a chance to thrive and become a real difference-maker on the interior.

Levi Onwuzurike

Bottom Line

At just $4 million for 2025, this signing comes with minimal risk and a huge ceiling. If Onwuzurike continues to build on last year’s progress, the Lions could end up with one of the biggest steals of free agency.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Comerica Park Pepsi Colachup Comerica Park takes on different look for Miguel Cabrera's final game
Detroit Tigers Change Scoreboard for 2025 Season [Photo]