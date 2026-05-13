Detroit Lions Miss Out on Potential Free Agent Target

A potential reunion for the Detroit Lions and defensive lineman Benito Jones is officially off the table.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed Jones in free agency, ending speculation that the veteran defensive tackle could return to Detroit for a second stint.

The move comes after several Lions media members floated Jones as a possible low cost veteran option to help strengthen Detroit’s defensive line depth heading into the 2026 season.

Benito Jones had previous success with the Lions

Jones spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Detroit and quietly developed into a dependable rotational piece along the defensive front.

During his two years with the Lions, Jones appeared in 34 games and totaled 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 10 quarterback hits. He also started 15 games during that span, proving capable of handling early down work in the middle of the defense.

While Jones was never viewed as a star player, his physicality and familiarity with Dan Campbell’s defensive culture made him an intriguing possibility for a return.

Instead, the veteran lineman will now continue his career in Las Vegas.

Lions continue searching for defensive line depth

Detroit has made several investments along the defensive line in recent years, including the addition of first round pick Tyleik Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Still, many around the team believe the Lions could continue looking for experienced depth pieces behind their top rotational players.

That is one reason Jones’ name surfaced so frequently among local analysts and fans.

Last season with the Miami Dolphins, Jones appeared in 14 games and recorded 15 tackles and one sack while continuing to serve as a rotational defensive tackle.

At 6-foot-1 and 335 pounds, he remains a classic interior run stuffer capable of eating space inside.

Detroit may not be done adding up front

Even with Jones now off the market, it would not be surprising if Lions general manager Brad Holmes continues exploring veteran defensive line options throughout the offseason.

Detroit’s front office has consistently emphasized trench depth during the Campbell era, and the Lions know injuries along the defensive line can quickly derail a season.

Jones may not have been a headline signing, but his departure to Las Vegas removes another experienced name from Detroit’s list of possible free agent additions.