Detroit Lions Announce Several Front Office Promotions

The Detroit Lions continue to make changes behind the scenes as Brad Holmes strengthens the personnel department that has helped reshape the franchise.

According to Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network, the Lions have promoted Dwayne Joseph, Rob Lohman, Joe Kelleher and Mark Olson to new roles within the organization.

Joseph is now vice president of player personnel, while Lohman has been elevated to vice president of roster operations. Kelleher moves from assistant director of pro scouting to director of pro scouting, and Olson has been promoted to assistant director of college scouting.

Dwayne Joseph Takes on Bigger Role

Joseph joined Detroit in 2024 as director of scouting after previously spending five seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders’ director of pro personnel and four seasons as Philadelphia’s director of pro scouting.

His promotion gives him an even larger role in a personnel department led by Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew.

Joseph arrived after Detroit had already begun its climb into contention, but he quickly became part of a front office charged with maintaining a roster built largely through the draft and player development.

Rob Lohman, Joe Kelleher Also Promoted

Lohman has been with the Lions for years and has played an important role in Detroit’s pro personnel operation.

In his previous position, Lohman oversaw pro scouting, free-agent evaluation, advance scouting and the daily monitoring of player movement around professional football.

Kelleher is another longtime member of the organization. He joined the Lions in 2011 and has worked in several scouting roles, including pro scout and assistant director of pro scouting.

Olson, meanwhile, has been part of Detroit’s scouting department for years and previously served as a national scout.

Lions Continue Investing in Personnel Department

These moves are not going to generate the attention of a major signing or trade, but front-office continuity matters.

Holmes has repeatedly emphasized Detroit’s draft-and-develop philosophy. The Lions have built a large portion of their core through the draft, then worked to retain players who fit the culture established by Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Promoting scouts and personnel executives from within also helps maintain the evaluation process that has become central to Detroit’s roster construction.

For a franchise trying to remain a Super Bowl contender rather than simply become one, keeping talented evaluators in the building can be just as important as identifying the next prospect.

Here is a list of all of updates to the team’s player personnel and football operations staffs: (Via Lions):

PLAYER PERSONNEL UPDATES

Blake Ask – Pro Scout

Paul Bargerstock – Director of Football Information Systems

John Collins – Scouting Assistant

Justin DeLeon – Nunn Wooten Scouting Fellow

Chris Grier – Personnel Advisor

Joseph Harvey – BLESTO Scout

Paul Ibrahim – Manager, Decision Science & Football Information

Jamarco Jones – Scouting Fellow

Dwayne Joseph – Vice President, Player Personnel

Joe Kelleher – Director of Pro Scouting

Rob Lohman – Vice President, Roster Operations/Evaluations

Mark Olson – Assistant Director, College Scouting

Ademi Smith – Area Scout

Austin White – Auxiliary Scout

Levi Wilson – Sr. Director, Football Technology

FOOTBALL OPERATIONS UPDATES

Lauren Crawford – Team Operations Coordinator

Joey Jaroshewich – Sr. Manager of Equipment

Fred Murphy – Strength & Conditioning Fellow

Tim O’Neill – Director of Equipment Operations

Khamari Prude – Equipment Coordinator

Grant Steen – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Bottom Line

The Lions are not only developing players. They are developing their front office, too.

Dwayne Joseph, Rob Lohman, Joe Kelleher and Mark Olson have all earned expanded responsibilities as Detroit continues shaping its personnel department under Brad Holmes.

The names may not appear on Sundays, but the work they do has a direct impact on who does.