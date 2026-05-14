Detroit Lions Full 2026 Schedule Leaked

The NFL has not officially released the full 2026 regular season schedule yet, but a complete Detroit Lions schedule leak may have already surfaced online.

According to LionsRoyalty on X, the full Detroit Lions 2026 schedule has leaked, revealing every opponent, several primetime matchups, the team’s bye week, and even Detroit’s international game in Germany.

At this point, none of the information has been officially confirmed by the NFL. Still, many of the leaked games line up with previously reported schedule rumors that have emerged over the past 24 hours.

And if the leak proves accurate, the Lions are once again set for a massive national spotlight.

Reported Detroit Lions 2026 Schedule

Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 2: at Buffalo Bills (Thursday Night Football)

Week 3: vs. New York Jets

Week 4: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 8: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 9: at Miami Dolphins

Week 10: vs. New England Patriots in Munich, Germany

Week 11: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 14: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 15: at Vikings (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: vs. New York Giants (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: at Bears

Week 18: at Packers

Lions reportedly getting loaded primetime slate

If accurate, Detroit would once again be one of the NFL’s premier national television attractions.

The reported schedule includes:

Thursday Night Football vs. Buffalo

Sunday Night Football vs. Carolina

Sunday Night Football at Minnesota

Monday Night Football vs. New York Giants

Thanksgiving Day vs. Chicago

That would give the Lions at least five standalone national showcase games during the regular season.

Considering Detroit’s rise under head coach Dan Campbell, it is not difficult to understand why the NFL would continue heavily featuring the franchise.

Tough late season stretch could decide NFC North

One thing that immediately jumps out from the leaked schedule is Detroit’s closing stretch.

The Lions would reportedly face:

Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 15

Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 16

Bears on the road in Week 17

Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18

That is a brutal finish loaded with playoff implications and hostile environments.

The reported schedule also suggests the NFL wants maximum drama inside the NFC North race, with Detroit facing Chicago and Green Bay in back to back weeks to end the season.

Germany game adds another huge spotlight moment

The Lions are also reportedly headed overseas.

According to the leak, Detroit will face the Patriots in Munich, Germany during Week 10. That would mark another major international spotlight game for the franchise as the NFL continues expanding globally.

An international appearance combined with multiple primetime games would further cement Detroit as one of the league’s marquee franchises entering 2026.

Now fans wait to see just how much of the leak becomes reality once the NFL officially unveils the full schedule.