Detroit Lions Futures Odds: Bets To Place Now

Sharing is caring!

It has been a rough few seasons in a row for Detroit Lions fans. Actually, rough is probably not the right word. Maybe ‘awful’ is a better description. The Lions have not made the playoffs since 2016 and have not won a playoff game in 29 years.

However, the Lions have a new sheriff in town with head coach Dan Campbell. Interestingly enough, Campbell played for Detroit as a tight end for three seasons from 2006-2008. The word about Campbell is that he is one heck of a motivator and should bring a new level of toughness to the Lions.

With a fiery competitor like Campbell at the helm and a few wise draft decisions, there is reason to hope again in Detroit. Sports betting is now legal in the state of Michigan. Should Lions fans think about putting a wager or two on their team’s future odds? Here are a couple of Detroit Lions futures bets that have some value for the 2021-2022 NFL Season.

Lions to Make the Playoffs at +575 (BetRivers Futures)

Claim $250 deposit match at BetRivers

This nice price of almost 6 to 1 at BetRivers is too good to pass up on for sports bettors. Here are a few reasons why there is value on the Lions to make the playoffs in 2021.

Solid Draft Picks – Campbell and new GM Brad Holmes did a fabulous job with the Lions draft selections last week. Getting former Oregon standout tackle Penei Sewell was a steal with the seventh overall pick. The Lions also drastically improved their defense by drafting two proven run stoppers in defensive tackles Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeil.

Renewed Offense – The Lions will feature a new QB this year in Jared Goff. While Goff does not have the arm strength of Matthew Stafford, he is still a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a solid option under center. Also, D’Andre Swift should have another productive season at running back. Swift scored 10 total touchdowns last year and will look to build on that this season.

New Coach – Campbell was an excellent hire for the Lions because the guy knows how to win. Campbell spent the last five seasons with the Saints under the tutelage of Sean Payton. The 45-year old knows how to identify with young players and that will be a key to the Lions success in 2021.

Lions to Win NFC North at +2100 (FanDuel Sportsbook Futures)

Claim $1000 risk free bet at FanDuel

Some sports bettors may think this is crazy, but these generous odds from FanDuel are too juicy to ignore. The Lions have a legitimate chance of not only making the playoffs in 2021 but also to win their division. We know that may sound like a stretch since Detroit is coming off a disappointing 5-11 record in the 2020 season.

However, the NFC North is a division up for grabs at the moment. Green Bay is the clear favorite but multiple reports have said that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Cheese-Land. Without Rodgers, the Packers are just another mediocre team.

Also, let’s not forget that the Vikings and Bears are not exactly world beaters. The ‘Vikes’ were 7-9 last season and ‘Da Bears’ finished at 8-8. The Lions at +2100 to win the NFC North should not be a full unit play, but they are definitely worth a flyer, pizza money type of bet at that price.