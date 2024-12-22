Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: 3 Games That Could Set Up a Super Bowl Run

If you had told me before the season that the Detroit Lions would be sitting at 12-2 after their first 14 games, I would have told you that they would most likely have at least a two-game lead in the NFC North. Well, the Lions are 12-2, but they cannot relax at all, as the Minnesota Vikings are also 12-2 with just three games remaining in the regular season. As it stands, the Lions control their own destiny for both the NFC North crown and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but one slip-up could cost them dearly.

With that said, here is how I believe the Lions will fare in their final three games of the 2024 regular season:

Week 16 at Chicago Bears (4-10)

The Lions have won 4 of their last 5 against the Bears, but the one loss came last season in Chicago when the Bears shocked Detroit 28-13 in front of their home crowd. When these two teams met on Thanksgiving Day, the Lions escaped with a narrow 23-20 win at Ford Field.

After a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Lions will look to rebound, and the Bears will be their victim. Chicago is reeling and struggling to find consistency, while Detroit will be determined to keep pace with the Vikings and stay on track for a top playoff seed.

Prediction: Lions win 34-20 to move to 13-2.

Week 17 at San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

As much as I hate to flashback to last season's NFC Championship Game, we have to do it again. The Lions will head west for a rematch with the 49ers, who eliminated Detroit in dramatic fashion last season. The Lions dominated the first half of that game, establishing a 24-7 halftime lead, but the 49ers stormed back in the second half to advance to the Super Bowl.

Now, with both teams coming into this game with different expectations, the Lions will be out for revenge. Detroit has shown great resilience all season, and I expect them to come out with a chip on their shoulder.

Prediction: Lions win 27-20.

Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)

As noted earlier, the Vikings are tied with the Lions for first place in the NFC North. If both teams win in Week 16 and Week 17, they will remain tied heading into the final week of the season, with the NFC North title on the line. Ford Field will be absolutely electric, and the energy will be off the charts as the two division rivals battle for supremacy.

This game will likely be a true test of both teams' mettle, but I believe the Lions will rise to the occasion. With home-field advantage, Detroit will close out the regular season with a statement win.

Prediction: Lions win 31-24.

Final Prediction: Lions Finish 15-2

As you can see, I believe the Lions will bounce back from their wake-up call from the Bills and win their final three games to finish the season with a 15-2 record. If that happens, they will win the NFC North and clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, preparing for a deep Super Bowl run.

The stage is set for the Lions to make their mark in the postseason, and with this strong finish, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with.