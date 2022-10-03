Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for the final 13 weeks

Just prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, I released my final Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions and I made the bold prediction that they would finish with a 10-7 overall record, which would be good enough to get them into the playoffs as a wild card team.
Well, fast forward to the present and the Lions, who are dealing with multiple key injuries, are sitting at 1-3 with a road matchup against the New England Patriots staring them straight in the face.
Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: How many games will the Lions win in 2022?
Now, I am not going to say that I have lost ALL hope in the 2022 Detroit Lions, but their chances of making the playoffs are no longer what I thought they were.
Here are my Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for the remainder of the 2022 season.
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TV
|Prediction/Result
|1
|Sunday, September 11
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|FOX
|L 38-35
|2
|Sunday, September 18
|vs. Washington Commanders
|FOX
|W 36-27
|3
|Sunday, September 25
|at Minnesota Vikings
|FOX
|L 28-24
|4
|Sunday, October 2
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|FOX
|L 48-45
|5
|Sunday, October 9
|at New England Patriots
|FOX
|L 27-24
|6
|BYE WEEK
|7
|Sunday, October 23
|at Dallas Cowboys
|CBS
|L 38-23
|8
|Sunday, October 30
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|CBS
|W 28-23
|9
|Sunday, November 6
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|FOX
|L 31-24
|10
|Sunday, November 13
|at Chicago Bears
|FOX
|W 31-24
|11
|Sunday, November 20
|at New York Giants
|FOX
|L 20-17
|12
|Thursday, November 24
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|CBS
|L 34-20
|13
|Sunday, December 4
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|FOX
|W 31-24
|14
|Sunday, December 11
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|FOX
|L 20-17
|15
|Sunday, December 18
|at New York Jets
|FOX
|W 30-20
|16
|Saturday, December 24
|at Carolina Panthers
|FOX
|W 20-19
|17
|Sunday, January 1
|vs. Chicago Bears
|FOX
|W 31-17
|18
|Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8
|at Green Bay Packers
|TBD
|L 34-20
Will 7-10 be enough?
As you can see, I currently have the Detroit Lions finishing the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, which won’t be good enough for a wild card playoff spot.
That being said, considering the Lions are currently 1-3, finishing with a 7-10 record would not be the end of the world as very few thought they would truly contend in Year 2 under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.