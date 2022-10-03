Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for the final 13 weeks

Just prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, I released my final Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions and I made the bold prediction that they would finish with a 10-7 overall record, which would be good enough to get them into the playoffs as a wild card team.

Well, fast forward to the present and the Lions, who are dealing with multiple key injuries, are sitting at 1-3 with a road matchup against the New England Patriots staring them straight in the face.

Now, I am not going to say that I have lost ALL hope in the 2022 Detroit Lions, but their chances of making the playoffs are no longer what I thought they were.

Here are my Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for the remainder of the 2022 season.

WEEK DATE OPPONENT TV Prediction/Result 1 Sunday, September 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles FOX L 38-35 2 Sunday, September 18 vs. Washington Commanders FOX W 36-27 3 Sunday, September 25 at Minnesota Vikings FOX L 28-24 4 Sunday, October 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks FOX L 48-45 5 Sunday, October 9 at New England Patriots FOX L 27-24 6 BYE WEEK 7 Sunday, October 23 at Dallas Cowboys CBS L 38-23 8 Sunday, October 30 vs. Miami Dolphins CBS W 28-23 9 Sunday, November 6 vs. Green Bay Packers FOX L 31-24 10 Sunday, November 13 at Chicago Bears FOX W 31-24 11 Sunday, November 20 at New York Giants FOX L 20-17 12 Thursday, November 24 vs. Buffalo Bills CBS L 34-20 13 Sunday, December 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars FOX W 31-24 14 Sunday, December 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings FOX L 20-17 15 Sunday, December 18 at New York Jets FOX W 30-20 16 Saturday, December 24 at Carolina Panthers FOX W 20-19 17 Sunday, January 1 vs. Chicago Bears FOX W 31-17 18 Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 at Green Bay Packers TBD L 34-20

Will 7-10 be enough?

As you can see, I currently have the Detroit Lions finishing the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, which won’t be good enough for a wild card playoff spot.

That being said, considering the Lions are currently 1-3, finishing with a 7-10 record would not be the end of the world as very few thought they would truly contend in Year 2 under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.