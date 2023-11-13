Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 11 Edition

The Detroit Lions have wrapped up Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season in a solid position. With a stellar 7-2 record, they're not just leading the NFC North but also sit as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Their most recent triumph was a thrilling last-gasp 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Looking ahead, the Lions are set to face off against the Chicago Bears, marking an ideal time to revisit and update my game-by-game predictions for the Lions for the rest of the season.

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 8 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 13-4 record in 2023.

NFC North Champions

Should the Detroit Lions clinch a remarkable 13 wins in 2023, they'd not only clinch the NFC North title but also nab one of the top seeds in the NFC. It's noteworthy to mention that the Lions haven't won this division since 1993, so achieving this feat would be a monumental moment in their history.

Bottom Line: Roaring to Victory

The Detroit Lions' roadmap to the 2023 season illustrates a team poised for historic success. With an impressive predicted 13-4 finish, the Lions are on the cusp of not just dominating the NFC North but also securing a coveted top seed in the NFC. This potential triumph resonates even more profoundly considering the Lions' last divisional title dates back to 1993.

As they gear up for the remaining challenges, including key matchups against divisional rivals and tough out-of-conference opponents, the Lions have their sights set on rewriting their story, transforming from perennial underdogs to champions. Keep an eye on Detroit as they strive to turn these predictions into reality, potentially marking a new era of Lions football.