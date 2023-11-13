Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 11 Edition

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 11 Edition.

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 11 Edition

The Detroit Lions have wrapped up Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season in a solid position. With a stellar 7-2 record, they're not just leading the NFC North but also sit as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Their most recent triumph was a thrilling last-gasp 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Looking ahead, the Lions are set to face off against the Chicago Bears, marking an ideal time to revisit and update my game-by-game predictions for the Lions for the rest of the season.

2023 Detroit Lions likely to catch huge break Detroit Lions practice squad Detroit Lions sign Daurice Fountain Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Calvin Johnson Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions David Montgomery Injury Update Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions Trade Rumors Predicting the Detroit Lions seed in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 8 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 13-4 record in 2023.

Thursday
Sep. 7		at Kansas City ChiefsW 21-20
Sunday
Sep. 17		Seattle SeahawksL 37-31(OT)
Sunday
Sep. 24		Atlanta FalconsW 20-6
Thursday
Sep. 28		at Green Bay PackersW 34-20
Sunday
Oct. 8		Carolina PanthersW 42-24
Sunday
Oct. 15		at Tampa Bay BuccaneersW 20-6
Sunday
Oct. 22		at Baltimore RavensL 38-6
Monday
Oct. 30		Las Vegas RaidersW 26-14
Sunday
Nov. 5		BYE
Sunday
Nov. 12		at Los Angeles ChargersW 41-38
Sunday
Nov. 19		Chicago BearsW 34-17
Thursday
Nov. 23		Green Bay PackersW 30-20
Sunday
Dec. 3		at New Orleans SaintsL 27-23
Sunday
Dec. 10		at Chicago BearsW 31-20
Saturday
Dec. 16		Denver BroncosW 27-20
Sunday
Dec. 24		at Minnesota VikingsW 24-23
Saturday
Dec. 30		at Dallas CowboysL 27-24
Sunday
Jan. 7		vs. Minnesota Vikings W 30-20

NFC North Champions

Should the Detroit Lions clinch a remarkable 13 wins in 2023, they'd not only clinch the NFC North title but also nab one of the top seeds in the NFC. It's noteworthy to mention that the Lions haven't won this division since 1993, so achieving this feat would be a monumental moment in their history.

Detroit Lions starting offense Jared Goff Pro Football Focus Grade

Bottom Line: Roaring to Victory

The Detroit Lions' roadmap to the 2023 season illustrates a team poised for historic success. With an impressive predicted 13-4 finish, the Lions are on the cusp of not just dominating the NFC North but also securing a coveted top seed in the NFC. This potential triumph resonates even more profoundly considering the Lions' last divisional title dates back to 1993.

As they gear up for the remaining challenges, including key matchups against divisional rivals and tough out-of-conference opponents, the Lions have their sights set on rewriting their story, transforming from perennial underdogs to champions. Keep an eye on Detroit as they strive to turn these predictions into reality, potentially marking a new era of Lions football.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?