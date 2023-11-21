Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 12 Edition

The Detroit Lions have concluded Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season in a commanding stance. Boasting an impressive 8-2 record, they lead the NFC North and are positioned as the second seed in the NFC, closely trailing the Philadelphia Eagles. Their latest victory, a nail-biting 31-26 win against the Chicago Bears, adds to their successful run. As the Lions gear up for their Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Green Bay Packers, it's the perfect opportunity to revise and update my game-by-game predictions for the remainder of their season.

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 7 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 13-4 record in 2023.

NFC North Champions

If the Detroit Lions secure an impressive 13 victories in 2023, they will not only capture the NFC North title but also secure one of the top seeds in the NFC. This achievement would be particularly significant as the Lions have not clinched this division since 1993, making such a triumph a historic milestone in the franchise's history.

Bottom Line: ONWARD!!!

The Detroit Lions' journey through the 2023 season paints a picture of a team on the brink of a historic breakthrough. Projected to finish with a remarkable 13-4 record, the Lions are not only positioned to take control of the NFC North but also to snatch one of the highest seeds in the NFC. This anticipated victory holds extra significance, given that the team's last divisional crown was won in 1993.

As they prepare to tackle the remaining hurdles of the season, facing crucial games against division rivals and formidable non-conference teams, the Lions are focused on altering their narrative. They aim to evolve from long-standing underdogs to formidable contenders. Detroit is a team to watch closely as they endeavor to transform these forecasts into a new chapter of Lions football excellence.