Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 15 Edition

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 15 Edition. How many games do you think the Lions will end up winning?

The Detroit Lions encountered a brief hurdle in their journey during Week 12, facing a Thanksgiving Day defeat to the Green Bay Packers that slightly dented their NFC standing. They bounced back admirably in Week 13 with a noteworthy win against the New Orleans Saints, elevating their season record to 9-3. However, this momentum took a hit following a Week 14 defeat to the Chicago Bears, raising doubts about the Lions' contender status. As they prepare for a crucial Week 15 clash against the Denver Broncos, it's an opportune moment for a strategic reassessment and updated predictions for the rest of the Lions' regular-season games.

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 4 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with an 11-6 record in 2023.

Thursday
Sep. 7		at Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO8:20pm ET NBCW 21-20
Sunday
Sep. 17		Seattle Seahawks Ford Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ET FOXL 37-31(OT)
Sunday
Sep. 24		Atlanta Falcons Ford Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ET FOXW 20-6
Thursday
Sep. 28		at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI8:15pm ET Prime VideoW 34-20
Sunday
Oct. 8		Carolina Panthers Ford Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ET FOXW 42-24
Sunday
Oct. 15		at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL4:25pm ET FOXW 20-6
Sunday
Oct. 22		at Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD1:00pm ET FOXL 38-6
Monday
Oct. 30		Las Vegas Raiders Ford Field, Detroit, MI8:15pm ET ESPN/ABCW 26-14
Sunday
Nov. 5		BYE
Sunday
Nov. 12		at Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA4:05pm ET CBSW 41-38
Sunday
Nov. 19		Chicago Bears Ford Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ET FOXW 31-26
Thursday
Nov. 23		Green Bay Packers Ford Field, Detroit, MI12:30pm ET FOXL 29-22
Sunday
Dec. 3		at New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA1:00pm ET FOXW 33-28
Sunday
Dec. 10		at Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Chicago, IL1:00pm ET FOXL 28-13
Saturday
Dec. 16		Denver Broncos Ford Field, Detroit, MI8:15pm ET NFLNW 27-24
Sunday
Dec. 24		at Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN1:00pm ET FOXL 24-23
Saturday
Dec. 30		at Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX8:15pm ET ESPN/ABCL 31-20
Sunday
Jan. 7		Minnesota Vikings Ford Field, Detroit, MITime TBA ET or Sat., Jan. 6W 30-23
NFC NORTH CHAMPS!!!

Achieving 11 victories in the 2023 season would be a landmark accomplishment for the Detroit Lions, most likely propelling them to clinch the NFC North title and one of the coveted top seeds in the NFC. This feat would hold immense significance, marking the first time since 1993 that the Lions have secured this division, thus etching a notable chapter in the franchise's storied history.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Resilient Performance: Despite facing challenges, including a Week 12 Thanksgiving Day defeat to the Green Bay Packers and a Week 14 loss to the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions have shown resilience. They bounced back with a significant win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, which improved their season record to 9-3, demonstrating their ability to recover and maintain a strong position in the NFC.
  2. Final Stretch Predictions: Based on current performance and upcoming matchups, the Lions are predicted to finish the season with an 11-6 record. Key victories are anticipated in their final game against the Minnesota Vikings and an upcoming crucial clash with the Denver Broncos, despite facing tough opponents like the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings on the road.
  3. Historic Opportunity: Achieving 11 wins would not only likely secure the NFC North title for the Lions but also mark their first division win since 1993. This accomplishment would signify a monumental step in the franchise's history and a testament to the team's growth and potential.
Bottom Line – A Pivotal Moment for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are at a pivotal moment in their 2023 season. With the potential to finish with an 11-6 record, the team stands on the brink of achieving a historic milestone by clinching the NFC North title for the first time in three decades. The next few games are crucial, and their outcomes will significantly impact the Lions' standing and playoff aspirations. The team's resilience and ability to bounce back from setbacks will be key in navigating this final stretch of the season. If they manage to harness their strengths and overcome the challenges, the Lions could indeed rewrite their history and emerge as a formidable force in the NFC.

