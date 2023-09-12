Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 2 Edition

Prior to the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, I released our final Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions article, and I had the Lions losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 1. That was not exactly a bold prediction as pretty much every expert around picked the defending Super Bowl Champions to take care of business on the night of their Ring Ceremony. Well, I was incorrect as the Lions went into Arrowhead Stadium and walked out with a 21-20 victory to move to 1-0 on the season. With that being said, let's take a look at the updated game-by-game predictions for the remainder of the season.

Here is how I believe the Lions will fare in their final 16 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 12-5 record during the upcoming season.

Thursday

Sep. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football) WIN Sunday

Sep. 17 Seattle Seahawks Win Sunday

Sep. 24 Atlanta Falcons Win Thursday

Sep. 28 at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football) Win Sunday

Oct. 8 Carolina Panthers Win Sunday

Oct. 15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Sunday

Oct. 22 at Baltimore Ravens Lose Monday

Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football) Win Sunday

Nov. 5 BYE Sunday

Nov. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers Lose Sunday

Nov. 19 Chicago Bears Win Thursday

Nov. 23 Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day) Win Sunday

Dec. 3 at New Orleans Saints Lose Sunday

Dec. 10 at Chicago Bears Win Sat/Sun

Dec. 16 or 17 Denver Broncos Win Sunday

Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings Lose Saturday

Dec. 30 at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday Night Football) Lose Sunday

Jan. 7 Minnesota Vikings Win

NFC North Champions

Should the Lions secure 12 victories in 2023, it is almost a certainty that they will win the NFC North. The last time the Lions won their division was all the way back in 1993, so this would be a monumental accomplishment. Though, according to anyone you talk to within the Lions organization, winning their division is just one of their goals for the 2023 season.

Bottom Line: Every Game Matters

The Detroit Lions' early-season triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs has brought renewed hope to the team and its fans. As they chase their goal of winning the NFC North and beyond, the Lions are entering a promising new era, one that could reshape their fortunes in the NFL. With that being said, every single game counts, and for the Lions, they are 100% focused on their Week 2 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.