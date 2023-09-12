Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 2 Edition

What are your updated Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions? How may games will they win in 2023?

Prior to the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, I released our final Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions article, and I had the Lions losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 1. That was not exactly a bold prediction as pretty much every expert around picked the defending Super Bowl Champions to take care of business on the night of their Ring Ceremony. Well, I was incorrect as the Lions went into Arrowhead Stadium and walked out with a 21-20 victory to move to 1-0 on the season. With that being said, let's take a look at the updated game-by-game predictions for the remainder of the season.

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Lions will fare in their final 16 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 12-5 record during the upcoming season.

Thursday
Sep. 7		at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football)WIN
Sunday
Sep. 17		Seattle SeahawksWin
Sunday
Sep. 24		Atlanta FalconsWin
Thursday
Sep. 28		at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)Win
Sunday
Oct. 8		Carolina PanthersWin
Sunday
Oct. 15		at Tampa Bay BuccaneersWin
Sunday
Oct. 22		at Baltimore RavensLose
Monday
Oct. 30		Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)Win
Sunday
Nov. 5		BYE
Sunday
Nov. 12		at Los Angeles ChargersLose
Sunday
Nov. 19		Chicago BearsWin
Thursday
Nov. 23		Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day)Win
Sunday
Dec. 3		at New Orleans SaintsLose
Sunday
Dec. 10		at Chicago BearsWin
Sat/Sun
Dec. 16 or 17		Denver BroncosWin
Sunday
Dec. 24		at Minnesota VikingsLose
Saturday
Dec. 30		at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday Night Football)Lose
Sunday
Jan. 7		Minnesota VikingsWin

NFC North Champions

Should the Lions secure 12 victories in 2023, it is almost a certainty that they will win the NFC North. The last time the Lions won their division was all the way back in 1993, so this would be a monumental accomplishment. Though, according to anyone you talk to within the Lions organization, winning their division is just one of their goals for the 2023 season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Unexpected Victory: The Detroit Lions started the 2023 NFL season with an unexpected win against the Kansas City Chiefs, defying expert predictions.
  2. Revised Projections: In light of this surprising victory, the game-by-game predictions for the remainder of the season have been updated, with the Lions now expected to finish with a 12-5 record.
  3. NFC North Championship: If the Lions achieve this record, they are poised to secure the NFC North championship, a significant milestone for a team that last won their division in 1993.

Bottom Line: Every Game Matters

The Detroit Lions' early-season triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs has brought renewed hope to the team and its fans. As they chase their goal of winning the NFC North and beyond, the Lions are entering a promising new era, one that could reshape their fortunes in the NFL. With that being said, every single game counts, and for the Lions, they are 100% focused on their Week 2 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.

