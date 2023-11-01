Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 9 Edition

The Detroit Lions have completed Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season and are now approaching the midseason point (technically, there is no midway with a 17-game schedule). Impressively, the Lions lead the NFC North with a solid 6-2 record. In their latest game, the Lions secured a convincing 26-14 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. As they head into a well-deserved bye week, their next challenge awaits in the form of a clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. This is the perfect moment to delve into my updated game-by-game predictions for the Lions for the remainder of this season.

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 9 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 13-4 record in 2023.

NFC North Champions

If the Detroit Lions manage to secure an impressive 13 victories in 2023, they would not only secure the NFC North title, but they would earn one of the top seeds in the NFC. It's important to emphasize that the last time the Lions claimed this divisional championship was way back in 1993, making this potential achievement a truly historic one.

Bottom Line: Just Keep Winning!

The Detroit Lions' exceptional 6-2 record at the midway point of the 2023 season positions them as formidable contenders in the NFC North. Their recent triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders only adds to their momentum as they prepare for a challenging clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. As we look ahead to the remaining games, the possibility of a 13-4 record and an NFC North title looms large, potentially marking a historic milestone in the Lions' franchise history. The season is far from over, but Detroit's promising performance thus far has fans filled with optimism.