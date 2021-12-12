Detroit Lions game could be moved as they face possible roster shortage vs. Broncos

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have placed six players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this past week and also had 12 additional players and six coaches who had the flu.

In his report, Schefter says that RB Jamaal Williams practiced on Friday only to find out afterward that he had tested positive. The Lions are now concerned that anyone he came in contact with on Friday could also potentially test positive for the virus.

Schefter added that one option would be to delay the game until Monday.

From ESPN:

The Lions were having discussions Saturday night to determine what measures they may need to take if additional players test positive for the virus ahead of the game, according to sources.

One scenario that has come up is delaying the game until Monday night, though there were no active discussions about that happening as of Saturday night, according to sources.

Stay tuned.

