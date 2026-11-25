The Detroit Lions are just one day away from their massive Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears, and head coach Dan Campbell still has several injury concerns on the defensive side of the football. With both teams entering Thursday’s matchup with 8-2 records, the availability of several key defenders could significantly impact the outcome.

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The Lions’ initial Thanksgiving injury report included four defensive players who were listed as non-participants on Monday. Unfortunately, Campbell confirmed Tuesday that rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury requiring surgery.

As for cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., safety Chuck Clark, and edge rusher DJ Wonnum, Campbell indicated that their availability could come down to game-time decisions. That leaves Detroit with several important questions to answer before Thursday’s kickoff.

Nov 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end DJ Wonnum (98) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Reed, who missed Sunday’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hip injury, was listed as a full participant in both of Detroit’s estimated practice reports this week. Despite that encouraging development, Campbell stopped short of committing to Reed playing against Chicago.

“Yeah, he’s improving. I mean, I thought he ran around pretty good yesterday,” Campbell said, via Lions On SI.

Campbell added that he could not provide a definitive answer regarding Reed’s availability and indicated that the decision could come down to game time. Getting Reed back would certainly be a significant boost for Detroit’s secondary against quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense.

DJ Wonnum and Chuck Clark Remain Uncertain

According to the Lions’ official Tuesday injury report, Wonnum and Rakestraw were listed as non-participants for the second consecutive day. Clark, meanwhile, was upgraded from a non-participant on Monday to a limited participant on Tuesday.

Wonnum’s availability is particularly important considering he currently leads the Lions in sacks. With Detroit already dealing with multiple significant injuries along its defensive front, losing another productive pass rusher against Chicago would be far from ideal.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Injury Update at a Glance

Here is where Detroit’s four potential defensive game-time decisions stood following Tuesday’s walkthrough:

Player Injury Tuesday Participation D.J. Reed Hip Full Chuck Clark Hamstring Limited DJ Wonnum Back Did Not Participate Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Shoulder Did Not Participate

The Lions conducted walkthroughs on both Monday and Tuesday, meaning the practice participation designations were estimates. Detroit’s final injury report on Wednesday should provide additional clarity, although some decisions could extend into Thursday morning.

On the positive side, tight end Sam LaPorta was upgraded to full participation on Tuesday after being listed as limited on Monday. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey was also listed as a full participant for the second consecutive day.

Detroit Lions Face Massive Thanksgiving Test

The Lions have won six consecutive games, but their defensive depth continues to be tested as they enter the most important stretch of the regular season. Having several key defenders potentially unavailable against former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Bears certainly complicates matters.

Thursday’s showdown carries significant implications for the NFC North race, and Detroit needs as many healthy bodies as possible. Unfortunately, Lions fans may have to wait until shortly before kickoff to find out exactly who will be available.