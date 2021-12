The Detroit Lions FINALLY did it!

On Sunday, the Lions seemingly tried everything they could to blow a two-score game against the Minnesota Vikings, but when all was said and done, they scored a game-winning TD as time expired to pick up their first win of the season.

By now, you have probably seen Jared Goff’s game-winning TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown but seeing it set to Titanic music is amazing!

Enjoy!