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Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Germany Game

Detroit Lions Germany uniforms
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The Detroit Lions are ready to bring some Honolulu Blue to Germany, and now we know exactly what they’ll be wearing when they take the field against the New England Patriots.

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Detroit Lions Germany Uniforms: Honolulu Blue and Silver

Ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 matchup in Munich, the Lions revealed their uniform combination, opting for their traditional Honolulu Blue jerseys, silver pants, and silver helmets. The look was featured in a team graphic highlighting wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose German heritage has made this international matchup particularly meaningful.

The uniform combination also includes Honolulu Blue socks, giving Detroit a familiar look for its first international regular-season game since 2015. According to NBC Sports’ Week 10 uniform breakdown, the Patriots will counter with silver helmets, white jerseys, and silver pants.

Detroit Lions team graphic revealing the Germany uniforms, with Amon-Ra St. Brown in Honolulu Blue jersey, silver pants and silver helmet

Detroit Lions Ready to Represent in Germany

The Lions enter Sunday’s game with a 6-2 record and a four-game winning streak following their 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins. New England comes into the matchup at 5-4 after suffering a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit will serve as the designated home team at Munich’s Allianz Arena, and head coach Dan Campbell has already made it clear that he expects plenty of support. Campbell recently declared the Lions “Germany’s team”, pointing to the growing international fan base and St. Brown’s connection to the country.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp also predicted a blue wave of Detroit supporters in Munich, even taking a playful shot at the lack of Patriots fans she had encountered during the festivities.

According to the Lions’ official game-day information, Sunday’s matchup will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX, which is 3:30 p.m. local time in Germany. Detroit will be looking for its fifth consecutive victory while giving its international supporters something to celebrate.

Now, with the uniform combination officially revealed, all that’s left is to take care of business on the field.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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