How the Latest NFL Development Could Impact the Detroit Lions

The NFL’s latest international expansion announcement may not seem like a huge Detroit Lions story on the surface.

But, as noted by Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, it absolutely could become one.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced it will increase the number of international games from eight to 10 beginning in 2027. At the same time, the league also removed teams’ ability to protect certain home games from being moved overseas.

That is a major development.

And it could eventually place the Detroit Lions at the center of the NFL’s long term international plans.

NFL clearly wants to keep expanding globally

At this point, the NFL is not even hiding its ambitions anymore.

The league wants American football to become a worldwide sport.

Games in England and Germany were just the beginning. The NFL has continued aggressively pushing into international markets, and all signs point toward even more expansion in the years ahead.

The strategy is simple:

Put more games overseas

Build stronger international fan bases

Create long term attachment to specific teams

Eventually establish permanent global brands

And honestly, the Lions may be perfectly positioned to benefit from it.

Lions have already built strong ties to Germany

Detroit’s growing connection to Germany is not accidental.

The organization has been actively investing in the German market for several years now.

That effort includes:

German born star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

A dedicated German Instagram account with tens of thousands of followers

A German themed version of mascot Roary named Leo

Heavy international marketing efforts since 2024

The Lions have also openly embraced the opportunity to play internationally.

In fact, Detroit reportedly pushed hard to secure its upcoming Germany matchup against the New England Patriots, even knowing it likely meant sacrificing a bye week afterward.

That says a lot.

Could the Lions eventually become Germany’s team?

This is where things become really interesting.

If the Lions travel to Germany this season, play an exciting game, win over local fans, and continue growing their popularity overseas, it becomes very easy to imagine the NFL sending Detroit back regularly.

Potentially every year.

From the NFL’s perspective, creating repeat appearances helps grow loyalty among international audiences. Instead of random teams constantly rotating through Germany, the league could begin building recognizable “home market” teams internationally.

And Detroit makes obvious sense for Germany.

The Lions already have the branding.

They already have the star player connection.

And they already appear fully committed to growing there.

Lions fans may not love the tradeoff

Of course, there is one obvious downside.

If Detroit eventually becomes a regular international participant, that likely means losing home games at Ford Field more frequently.

That would frustrate plenty of Lions fans.

Still, the NFL may view the tradeoff as worthwhile if Detroit can become one of the league’s strongest international brands.

And based on the league’s recent moves, it feels increasingly clear this is exactly the direction things are heading.