Detroit Lions get a couple of big breaks in advance of matchup vs. Vikings

by

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will be looking for their first victory of the 2021 season this coming Sunday when they host their divisional foe Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field, and they just caught a few breaks.

The Vikings have announced that CB Patrick Peterson has been played on the COVID-19 reserve list, and will not be playing on Sunday.

Additionally, RB Dalvin Cook will be absent after suffering a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers; he’d racked up 39 yards and six catches on 10 carries for 64 yards prior to his injury.

The Lions and Vikings will kickoff Sunday starting at 1:00 PM EST.

