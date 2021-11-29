Detroit Lions get a couple of big breaks in advance of matchup vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will be looking for their first victory of the 2021 season this coming Sunday when they host their divisional foe Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field, and they just caught a few breaks.

The Vikings have announced that CB Patrick Peterson has been played on the COVID-19 reserve list, and will not be playing on Sunday.

The #Vikings have placed CB Patrick Peterson on Reserve/COVID-19. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 29, 2021

Additionally, RB Dalvin Cook will be absent after suffering a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers; he’d racked up 39 yards and six catches on 10 carries for 64 yards prior to his injury.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook tore his labrum while dislocating his shoulder yesterday, sources said the MRI revealed. But the ailment is not season-ending. The hope is this is like 2019, when the team rests Cook a few games to have him healthy for a playoff run. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

The Lions and Vikings will kickoff Sunday starting at 1:00 PM EST.