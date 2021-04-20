Detroit Lions get another first round pick via trade with Cardinals in latest NFL Mock Draft

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday, Peter Schrager of the NFL Network released his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft and he has the Detroit Lions trading the No. 7 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 16 overall pick, a 2022 1st Round pick and a 2022 3rd Round pick.

With the No. 16 overall pick, Schrager has the Lions selecting OT Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech.

Here is what Schrager has to say about the pick.

The Lions could be a team that trades back not once but multiple times in this draft. With Detroit in re-build mode and with just six draft picks this year, look for GM Brad Holmes to be wheelin’ and dealin’ during the entire three-day exercise. Darrisaw is a former lightly recruited prospect out of prep school who has been magnificent the past few years with the Hokies.

I do like that the Lions get an additional first-round pick in 2022 with this trade but I am not a big fan of not getting any additional picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

