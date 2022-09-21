Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions get bad news regarding John Cominsky

According to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Cominsky had surgery on his hand and he will be out for a period of time.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
John Cominsky Detroit Lions
Highlights
  • Cominsky was injured on Sunday against the Commanders
  • Dan Campbell announced Cominsky has had surgery on his hand
  • Cominsky will be out for a while

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions may have defeated the Washington Commanders to pick up their first win of the season but they lost DL John Cominsky along the way.

According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Cominsky had surgery on his hand and he will be out for a period of time.

In addition, Campbell said that C Frank Ragnow, who did not play against the Commanders, is expected to practice today, while RB D’Andre Swift will get a rest day.

The Detroit Lions will play their first road game of the season this coming Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

 

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Jared Goff Jared Goff talks about change in mentality with Detroit Lions
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Lost your password?