Detroit Lions get bad news regarding John Cominsky

Cominsky will be out for a while

Dan Campbell announced Cominsky has had surgery on his hand

Cominsky was injured on Sunday against the Commanders

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions may have defeated the Washington Commanders to pick up their first win of the season but they lost DL John Cominsky along the way.

According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Cominsky had surgery on his hand and he will be out for a period of time.

John Cominsky had surgery on hand this week and will be out for a bit — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 21, 2022

In addition, Campbell said that C Frank Ragnow, who did not play against the Commanders, is expected to practice today, while RB D’Andre Swift will get a rest day.

Frank Ragnow expected to practice today, per Dan Campbell. No Jonah Jackson. D'Andre Swift will get a rest day. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 21, 2022

The Detroit Lions will play their first road game of the season this coming Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.