Detroit Lions get bad news regarding RB D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions best offensive weapon so far in 2021 has been RB D’Andre Swift and now the team is reportedly going to have to figure out how to move the ball on offense without him.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, “Swift could miss multiple weeks on his sprained shoulder, per source. He wants to return in short order but he hurt his AC joint and the Lions will be cautious with their top back. Swift has nearly 1,000 total yards and 6 TDs.”

