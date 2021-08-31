Detroit Lions get ‘best case scenario’ news regarding injured QB Tim Boyle

by

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, Detroit Lions QB Tim Boyle is expected to miss around 6-8 weeks following surgery on his broken thumb.

As noted by Garafolo, this is the best-case scenario for the Lions as the fear was that he could miss the entire 2021 season.

This means Boyle will make the initial 53-man roster and then be placed on IR.

