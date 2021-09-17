Detroit Lions get big break as Packers Pro Bowler heads to Injured Reserve

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in Green Bay to take on the Packers on Monday Night Football.

In order to win the game, the Lions will need just about everything to fall in their favor as the Packers are clearly the more talented team on both sides of the ball.

Well, the Lions just got a break as Pro Bowl DE Za’Darius Smith has been placed on Injured Reserve with a back injury.

Smith has 26 sacks over the past two seasons so this should help Lions QB Jared Goff to sleep a bit easier leading up to the game.

Green Bay Packers placing Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve with back injury — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 17, 2021