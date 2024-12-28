Detroit Lions Get Boost As Latest Week 17 Injury Report Is Released

The Detroit Lions are preparing for a highly anticipated NFC Championship Game rematch against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Following Friday's practice, the Lions have released their latest injury report, which includes updates on several key players. Here's a look at the current injury status heading into Week 17 via the Lions.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Knee
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Illness
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|Probable
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|Probable
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|Probable