The Detroit Lions received some encouraging news Thursday on one of the newest names on their injury report.

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After missing Wednesday’s practice with a back injury, EDGE D.J. Wonnum returned to the field Thursday, according to Richard Silva. That’s a positive development for Detroit just three days before its Sunday night matchup against the Carolina Panthers, particularly after Wonnum’s breakout performance against the Jets.

There was less encouraging news along the offensive line. Ben Bartch was not spotted at Thursday’s practice, as the veteran guard continues dealing with the foot injury that kept him out of Detroit’s 31-24 victory over New York.

Wonnum’s Return Is Big for Lions

Wonnum’s Wednesday absence immediately became something to monitor because the initial Week 4 injury report listed him with a back injury, but getting back onto the practice field one day later is certainly a step in the right direction. His participation level on Detroit’s official Thursday report will provide a better indication of how close he is to being fully available Sunday night.

Detroit would certainly like to have him against his former team. Wonnum spent the previous two seasons with Carolina before joining the Lions, and his official Detroit statistics show two sacks through three games, with both coming in Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

Dan Campbell specifically praised Wonnum after that performance, noting how effectively the veteran capitalized on his one-on-one opportunities opposite Aidan Hutchinson. With Hutchinson drawing significant attention, Wonnum giving Detroit another legitimate pass-rush threat could become an important part of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

Injuries Are Reshaping the Week 4 Matchup

The Lions have already seen how quickly injuries can change a Week 4 matchup, with Carolina losing both starting cornerbacks to injured reserve before Sunday’s game. Detroit is dealing with its own health questions, however, and Bartch’s continued absence means his status remains uncertain.

Wonnum, at least, appears to be moving in the right direction. After his two-sack performance helped Detroit finish off the Jets and improve to 2-1, seeing No. 98 back on the practice field Thursday is exactly the development the Lions wanted.