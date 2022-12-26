Merch
    Detroit Lions get break as New York Jets make QB decision

    By W.G. Brady
    By losing to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions have made their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs much more difficult. Not only do the Lions pretty much have to win out to have a real shot at reaching the postseason, but they are also going to need some help along the way. On Monday, the New York Jets announced a quarterback decision that could end up benefitting the Lions.

    Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets

    What decision did the New York Jets make that could help the Detroit Lions?

    As it stands, in order to get into the playoffs, they have to jump two of the following three teams: New York Giants (Lions need to win out and have Giants lose twice), Washington Commanders (Lions need to win out and have Commanders lose once), and Seattle Seahawks (Lions need to win out and have Seahawks lose once).

    In Week 17, the Seahawks will host the Jets, and if the Jets can win and the Lions defeat the Bears, the Lions would move up in the standings.

    On Monday, news broke that doctors have cleared Jets’ QB Mike White for contact, and he is now expected to start on Sunday against the Seahawks.

    This is good news for the Lions because White gives the Jets the best chance to win in Seattle.

    Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Bears, and the Jets will beat the Seahawks in Week 17?

