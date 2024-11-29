Detroit Lions Get Devastating News Regarding Malcolm Rodriguez

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Detroit Lions received some devastating news on Friday morning regarding linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, sources confirmed that Rodriguez tore his ACL during Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears, effectively ending his season.

Sources: #Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez tore his ACL on Thursday against the #Bears and is out for the season.



It’s a devastating blow for “Rodrigo,” who has started six games this year while recording 43 tackles and two sacks — and embodies everything Detroit football stands… pic.twitter.com/156YPKUU4k — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 29, 2024

Rodriguez, affectionately known as “Rodrigo” by fans, has been a key contributor to the Lions’ defense this year. Starting six games, he has tallied 43 tackles and two sacks, showcasing his versatility and toughness. His ability to make plays all over the field has made him a fan favorite and a cornerstone of Detroit’s defensive unit.

The injury is a major blow not only to the Lions’ defense but also to the identity of the team. Rodriguez embodies everything that Detroit football stands for: hard work, grit, and resilience. His leadership on and off the field has been invaluable, and his absence will leave a noticeable void in the Lions’ linebacker corps.

Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell had expressed concerns about Rodriguez’s knee injury, saying that he feared it could be significant. Unfortunately, it appears those fears have been realized with the ACL tear diagnosis. Campbell had previously stated that Rodriguez’s health and future were of utmost importance, and this unfortunate injury confirms the need for the team to adjust moving forward.

Despite this setback, Campbell and the coaching staff will likely rely on the depth of their roster and the next-man-up mentality that has been a hallmark of their successful season. While Rodriguez’s leadership and production will be sorely missed, the Lions will need to rally together to continue their playoff push.