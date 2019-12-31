29.3 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions get some good news for the 2020 season (via the Chicago Bears)

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The 2019 season is in the books and for the Detroit Lions, it was one to forget as soon as possible as they finished with 3-12-1 record.

That being said, the NFL is crazy and every year there are teams that rise from the ashes to make the playoffs. Of course, the Lions are never one of those teams!

Embed from Getty Images

In order for the Lions to go from worst to first, they will not only have to make some improvements to their own team but they will also need some luck.

Well, some of that luck has already begun as the Chicago Bears have announced that one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, Mitchell Trubisky, will be their starter again in 2020.

Lions fans are dancing in the streets while Bears fans are driving off bridges!

But be careful what you wish for, as though Trubisky is horrendous, he torched the Lions in 2019 as he completed 73.8% of his passes for 511 yards and six touchdowns to go along with just one interception as he Bears went 2-0.

Despite those stats, this is still good news for the Lions!

Comments

