Detroit Lions Get Good News On The Injury Front





Dan Campbell gave a Detroit Lions injury update on Thursday

The Detroit Lions closed their mandatory minicamp with a brief practice session on Thursday. Coach Dan Campbell announced that this would be the last spring practice for veterans, as next week’s OTAs will focus solely on young players. During Campbell’s final press conference of the spring, he provided several injury updates, and almost all were positive.

According to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, several key players did not participate in practice, including Taylor Decker, Kevin Zeitler, DJ Reader, Kyle Peko, Emmanuel Moseley, Craig James, Brian Branch, and Khalil Dorsey.

Update on Khalil Dorsey

The good news started with Khalil Dorsey, who was carted off the field on Wednesday due to a lower leg injury. Campbell noted that Dorsey’s injury was not severe: “He should be good, we got good news on that. It looks like a little ankle, so he’s good.”

Uncertainty for DJ Reader

Campbell expects Emmanuel Moseley and Marcus Davenport to be ready for training camp, but DJ Reader might have a delayed start. Campbell emphasized that Reader’s delay was expected and not a setback: “Reader would be the one who—he’ll be a decision on at what point is he ready to start practicing. But that’s not something that we’re caught off guard by. We knew this would take a minute here.”

Jahmyr Gibbs and Marcus Davenport were back with trainers after taking a day off. Campbell mentioned that this was the most movement he had seen from Davenport all camp, which is a positive sign as the team heads towards their break. Frank Ragnow and Awosika remain out of team drills, while Joseph continues to participate in walkthroughs and trainer work. Of all the injured players, Joseph has been the most active during his rehab.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Khalil Dorsey’s injury is minor and he should be fine. Emmanuel Moseley and Marcus Davenport are expected to participate in training camp. DJ Reader’s delay is not a setback and was anticipated.

The Bottom Line – Hope Springs Eternal

As the Detroit Lions wrap up their minicamp, the positive injury updates offer a sense of optimism for both the team and its fans. With key players expected to return for training camp, the Lions are setting themselves up for a strong start to the season. Dan Campbell’s proactive communication and management of player injuries showcase his commitment to building a resilient and prepared team. This offseason, the Lions are focused on recovery and readiness, setting the stage for a promising year ahead.