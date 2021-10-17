Detroit Lions get great news for game vs. Bengals

When the Detroit Lions listed their final injury report of the week, there was a bit of concern as four key players were listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Ian Rapoport, all four of those players (T.J. Hockenson, Trey Flowers, D’Andre Swift, and Jamaal Williams) are all expected to play against the Bengals.

This is obviously great news for the Lions as they hope to pick up their first win of the season.

#Lions RB D'Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (hip, illness), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), and LB Trey Flowers (knee) are all expected to play in the game against the #Bengals, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

