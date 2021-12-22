Detroit Lions get pair of starters back for Wednesday’s practice

by

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

On Wednesday, the Lions resumed practice and though Amani Oruwariye was missing and Julian Okwara was running on the side with trainers, they did get a pair of starters back.

Dave Birkett is reporting that both Jonah Jackson and Tracy Walker were back practicing on Wednesday and the thought is that they will be good to go for Sunday.

