Detroit Lions get pair of starters back for Wednesday’s practice

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

On Wednesday, the Lions resumed practice and though Amani Oruwariye was missing and Julian Okwara was running on the side with trainers, they did get a pair of starters back.

Dave Birkett is reporting that both Jonah Jackson and Tracy Walker were back practicing on Wednesday and the thought is that they will be good to go for Sunday.

No Amani Oruwariye at Lions practice today, Julian Okwara was running on the side with trainers. Jonah Jackson was back. Tracy Walker, too. Walker was still testing positive for COVID when Lions took him off the list Sunday, clear now — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 22, 2021