Detroit Lions give first hint of Matthew Stafford trade

Though we have known for some time now that the Detroit Lions are trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, those in the Lions organization have kept their lips sealed as the trade could not become official until the start of the new NFL league year, which has now passed.

Though the Lions have still not made the trade official, they did drop their first hint by lowering the price of Stafford No. 9 jerseys on the team site.

We know it is just a matter of time but it is still hard to imagine Stafford in another jersey.

Trade hasn't been announced officially yet, but Matthew Stafford jerseys are on sale at the team site. pic.twitter.com/uZ5KuVqBb6 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 17, 2021