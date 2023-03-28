Detroit Lions give injury update on Halapoulivaati Vaitai

The Detroit Lions have given an update on offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai‘s injury, which caused him to miss the entire 2022 season. There were concerns that his career with the Lions may be over, but last week, the team renegotiated his contract, which suggests they expect him to contribute in the upcoming season. General Manager Brad Holmes confirmed this by saying, “He’s in a good place. We just got some recent reports back that he’s in a really good place.” This update is significant as it indicates Vaitai's health status and the team's belief in his abilities.

Key Points

Halapoulivaati Vaitai missed the entire 2022 season due to a back injury that required surgery

The Lions renegotiated his contract instead of cutting him, suggesting they expect him to contribute in the upcoming season

Vaitai's new contract has enough guarantees remaining in it that he would cost more against the cap if the Lions cut him over keeping him

While Vaitai is healthy, he will still need to compete for a starting spot as the Lions signed Graham Glasgow in free agency for depth

in free agency for depth Detroit's General Manager, Brad Holmes, believes Vaitai is a starting-level guard that fits what they're about along the offensive line

Bottom Line – Halapoulivaati Vaitai's return bodes well for the Lions' offensive line

The Lions' offensive line has been an area of focus for the team, with the addition of Glasgow and the renegotiation of Vaitai's contract. The team clearly sees the offensive line as a key area to build on in the upcoming season.

- Advertisement -

Overall, the update on Vaitai's health and the renegotiation of his contract are positive signs for the Lions' offensive line. The team clearly believes in Vaitai's abilities and sees him as a valuable contributor to the team. With Glasgow also in the mix, the Lions' offensive line should be a strength for the team in the upcoming season.