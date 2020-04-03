58.3 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn already included on ‘hot seat’ list

By Don Drysdale

NFL: Combine
Feb 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn speaks to the media during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Near the end of the 2019 season, Detroit Lions ownership decided that they were going to roll with general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia for at least one more season. The decision was made despite the Lions being out of playoff contention by a country mile and with the caveat that Quinntricia would make a run at the playoffs in 2020.

According to a list created by Jim Trotter of NFL.com, Quinn is already on the hot seat and the season is still months (or more) from kicking off.

From NFL.com:

General manager Bob Quinn fired coach Jim Caldwell after the 2017 season, despite three winning campaigns and two playoff appearances in four years. The explanation was that the club needed to take that next step — never mind that the Lions had managed just two winning seasons and one playoff trip (no wins) in the previous 14 years.

Since then, with Matt Patricia being brought in to succeed Caldwell, the Lions have gone 6-10 and 3-12-1. Their drafts have been meh, at best, with a decent number of starters but limited impact performers. Quinn and Patricia both came from the Patriots, so it figures they would lean on that background during times of strife. Their free-agent signings in 2019 included three former Patriots — edge rusher Trey Flowers, cornerback Rashaan Melvin and wideout Danny Amendola — and this offseason they’ve added a former Patriot on every level of their defense: tackle Danny Shelton, linebacker Jamie Collins and safety Duron Harmon.

While some of those moves might prove beneficial, a case can easily be made that the roster was weakened by the trade of cornerback Darius Slay to the Eagles. Slay wasn’t just the Lions‘ best defensive back, he was their best defensive player. Adding Desmond Trufant, who was cut by the Falcons this offseason, does not fill the void.

Perhaps the Lions will use the No. 3 overall pick on Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, who is considered an elite talent and the best available prospect at the position. Or perhaps they will trade back. Whatever they ultimately do, the fact remains they’re still searching for their first high-impact, high draft pick under Quinn.

Nation, do you think Bob Quinn lasts past the 2020 season?

