How Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn can win the 2020 NFL Draft

We are just days away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and the excitement is really starting to build for Detroit Lions fans.

After all, thanks to an abysmal 2019 season, the Lions have the No. 3 pick in the draft and move have said that is where this year’s draft really begins as Joe Burrow and Chase Young are expected to go in the first two picks.

I have made it very clear that I am not confident at all in Lions GM Bob Quinn nailing a draft. He does not seem to understand how to maximize his draft capital and unless he learned how to do that since last year, it could be another rough draft for the Lions.

That being said, maybe Quinn will improve upon the errors he has made in the past and win the 2020 NFL Draft.

In order to win the 2020 NFL Draft, Quinn must do the following.

Trade the No. 3 pick to the Miami Dolphins for a haul

-If the Lions end up making a selection with the No. 3 overall pick I may break my television because that would mean Quinn still has no clue about maximizing draft capital. The Lions should trade with the Dolphins specifically because they have the most draft capital this year and can afford to give up the No. 5 pick along with the No. 26 and maybe even more if a bidding war begins for Tua Tagovailoa.

Select CB Jeffrey Okudah or LB Isaiah Simmons with the No. 5 pick

-After trading down to No. 5, Quinn should select either CB Jeffrey Okudah or LB Isaiah Simmons. Okudah would be a great replacement for Darius Slay and Simmons is the type of player who would fit nicely in Matt Patricia’s system because he can play multiple positions. Fans should be thrilled if the Lions trade down and still land a top defender like Okudah or Simmons.

Avoid reaching for a stud RB late in the first round or early second round

-I have seen plenty of mock drafts suggesting the Lions draft a running back like Jonathan Taylor or J.K. Dobbins with a late first (from the Dolphins) or early second-round pick. Though both of those RBs will be solid in the NFL, reaching for a RB is never a good idea and I would prefer if Bob Quinn waited and drafted a RB like Antonio Gibson (Memphis) or AJ Dillon (Boston College) in the fourth round or so.

Don’t try to be the smartest GM on Zoom (because you are not)

One feeling that I have got watching Bob Quinn draft since coming to the Detroit Lions is that he tries to be the smartest GM in the room. This year, if Quinn tries to be the smartest GM on Zoom, the draft could become a disaster. Selecting a player like Jahlani Tavai or Teez Tabor because you love them is not how you win an NFL Draft. My preference would be that Quinn drafts the best player available, while also considering need, each and every time the Lions are on the clock.

Don’t reach for a wide receiver

Many people are suggesting the Lions select a wide receiver in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Heck, I have even seen some suggest the Lions grab a WR with the No. 26 pick if they get if from Miami. The thought from those people is that Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones Jr. are both in the final year of their contracts and both will likely be gone after the coming season (though I believe that if Amendola still has gas in the tank that he could re-sign for the 2021 season). In my opinion, WR is not a position to prioritize in the draft as it is one of the least important positions on the field. In addition, this is a deep draft for WR and the Lions could get a talented player in Round 3 (Think Donovan Peoples-Jones) or maybe even Round 4.

Hopefully, Bob Quinn has learned from his past mistakes and follows these tips. If he does, the Detroit Lions could end up winning the 2020 NFL Draft.