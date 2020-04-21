41.2 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has “Christmas Vacation” inspired IT support plan for Draft

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will be prepared for online security!

By Michael Whitaker

NFL: Combine
Mar 1, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn speaks to the media during the 2017 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft will get underway this week, though it will be done entirely in virtual format thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus. And as such, there have been discussions of how to prevent potential security breaches.

For Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn, the Draft will be an especially important task considering his team’s (current) standing in the picking order. Naturally, everyone involved wants the proceedings to run smoothly.

And to that end, Quinn will have a failsafe in place – he’ll have the team director of IT parked in his driveway in a Winnebago.

At least we know if there’s a problem, help won’t be too far behind! Is anyone else instantly reminded of Cousin Eddy from the comedy “National Lampoon’s Vacation” series right now?

Michael Whitaker
