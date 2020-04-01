Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when the Detroit Lions are on the clock with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Bob Quinn will have the easiest decision of his life.

But will he manage to screw that decision up?

Well, according to the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, Quinn will commit a fireable offense when the Lions have Chase Young fall right into his lap.

It all begins with the Cincinnati Bengals making the obvious move by selecting Burrow with the No. 1 pick but that’s when things get a little crazy. According to PFF’s mock, the Miami Dolphins then trade up to No. 2, where they select Tagovailoa, leaving Young for the Lions.

But instead of selecting Young, PFF has Quinn doing the unthinkable by drafting CB Jeffrey Okudah out of Ohio State!

From Pro Football Focus:

2. MIAMI DOLPHINS (TRADE WITH WASHINGTON REDSKINS) — QB TUA TAGOVAILOA, ALABAMA

There are two ways to generate incredible value with the No. 2 overall pick: draft a franchise quarterback or trade back and accumulate more picks. The Redskins should at least consider Tagovailoa, but a trade back is best for their long-term prospects, as they can now add three potential starters to a depleted roster.

As for the Dolphins, they’ve positioned themselves beautifully to make this move with three first-round picks in their arsenal. They’ll gladly package that extra draft capital to draft Tagovailoa, who has posted 90.0-plus passing grades in each of the past two seasons and spreads the ball around the field with strong accuracy. The biggest question mark is his health, as he’s been banged up multiple times throughout his college career, including his 2019 season-ending hip injury.

3. DETROIT LIONS — CB JEFFREY OKUDAH, OHIO STATE

There’s an obvious debate between Okudah and his teammate, Chase Young, but the Lions’ man-coverage attack desperately needs more options on the back end, and Okudah’s production and measurables make him the top cornerback on the PFF draft board. Okudah has excellent movement size, speed and movement skills — all excellent fits for what the Lions need opposite new cornerback Desmond Trufant on the outside.

Not surprisingly, PFF has the New York Giants (who need an OT), jumping on the opportunity to select Chase Young.

Nation, if this scenario were to play out, what would you do?