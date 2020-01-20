Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn give Matthew Stafford strong endorsement as starter in 2020

For those of us who cover the Detroit Lions on an hourly basis for 365 days a year, this comes as absolutely no surprise whatsoever.

On Monday, Lions GM Bob Quinn joined Sirius XM NFL Radio which is hosted by Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt and he was asked about whether he could select a quarterback early in the draft.

Though the exact quotes are not yet available, Marvez is reporting that Quinn gave Lions QB Matthew Stafford a “strong, strong endorsement” as Detroit’s 2020 starter.

As soon as we have some audio, we will toss that in.

It is important to keep in mind that Quinn is extremely secretive when it comes to any roster moves whatsoever, so this could be a smokescreen, but I think Stafford is absolutely safe and Quinn will not select a QB in the first round.