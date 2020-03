On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions made it official that they have released veteran linebacker, Devon Kennard.

Just moments ago, the Lions released a joint statement from general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia regarding Kennard’s release.

Statement from #Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn and Head Coach Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/9gY3ph4lVl — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 17, 2020

- Advertisement -