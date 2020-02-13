31.7 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn scheduled to speak to media

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

If you woke up this morning and either turned on sports radio or looked on social media, you more than likely heard the report from WDIV Detroit that the Detroit Lions have been in talks for a couple of weeks regarding trading Matthew Stafford.

Embed from Getty Images

Then, you probably say Dave Birkett’s tweet saying that Lions GM Bob Quinn tweeted him that the report is “100% False.”

That is likely all we will hear from Quinn regarding the Stafford trade rumors until 10 days from now when the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine begins.

Though we have yet to see any exact time, each year Quinn and the other NFL GMs have a pre-combine press conference where they field questions about their team.

It is pretty safe to say that Quinn will be asked to address the Stafford trade rumors.

Until then, just remember, MATTHEW STAFFORD IS NOT BEING TRADED BEFORE THE 2020 SEASON!!

 

 

Comments

