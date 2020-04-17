57.1 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn speaks to media prior to 2020 NFL Draft

By Don Drysdale

NFL: Combine
Mar 1, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn speaks to the media during the 2017 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than one week away and Detroit Lions fans are starting to get antsy waiting for what many refer to as their “Super Bowl.”

On Friday morning, Lions GM Bob Quinn spoke to the media and we will keep you updated with the highlights.

Please continue to refresh this page throughout the virtual presser to see what Quinn had to say in advance of the draft.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleChauncey Billups vs. Mike Conley H-O-R-S-E results
Next articleLions GM Bob Quinn responds to former players calling out Matt Patricia

Comments

