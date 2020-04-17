Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn speaks to media prior to 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than one week away and Detroit Lions fans are starting to get antsy waiting for what many refer to as their “Super Bowl.”

Bob Quinn thanks Matt Patricia and Lions players for rallying funds to pay Henry Ford Hospital workers. He went out of his way to credit individual players who’ve made efforts in the community. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 17, 2020

Quinn said team will be working with Feeding America for the Draft-A-Thon. — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) April 17, 2020

Lions GM Bob Quinn: "With the number three pick, or wherever we end of picking, the idea is to get an impact player." — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 17, 2020

Lions GM Bob Quinn's at-home NFL Draft setup: He has a TV, three monitors, two laptops, a "huge draft phone," cell phones, a home phone, and a printer. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 17, 2020

Lions GM Bob Quinn said he's had more technology delivered in the last week for the draft. "I feel really good about the setup. I'm confident it's gonna work," he said. They have tests set up with the NFL. There's a mock draft conducted by the league Monday. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn said league is having a mock draft on Monday that Lions are participating in. Lions will have 8 or 10 in virtual draft room and a secondary call with everyone usually in room. Said he has redundencies of power/phone everywhere: “I feel really good about the setup" — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Quinn said if there's a trade at 3, he'll probably have that deal done by Thursday afternoon. Doesn't want to make it while on the clock. Declined to say if there is an offer on the table. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn said the Lions ideally would like to say in the top tier of the NFL Draft *if* they make a trade. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn said they check in with players multiple times per week. Said he worries about COVID and thinks about it. "It's scary. Just like it is for you guys when you go to the grocery store or whatever, you're nervous." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 17, 2020

Quinn said Lions took their top 30 list/transferred it into a top-30 zoom. Basically had all the coaches who were scheduled to go see prospects at pro days do those visits virtually. "We did a good job of organizing that … We had a daily schedule that we went through" 6-7 a day — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn said trading Darius Slay was the best thing for the team, considering his contract. "Had a really good conversation with Darius when we ended up making the trade," Quinn said. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn was asked if there's extra pressure after the Fords message to him. "I feel pressure every day I wake up and do my job,

he said. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn said they are having a four-hour medical meeting later this afternoon about players with medicals when asked about Tua. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 17, 2020

Quinn said Lions use their own trade value chart, so don't look at the old Jimmy Johnson one when projecting trades. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn: "My goal is to take the best overall player." He said he wants to take a player who will ideally help them this year, but if not, that warrants a long conversation. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 17, 2020

Bob Quinn said there are some benefits to working at home, primarily seeing family more, being able to have lunch with his kids. "It's been pretty cool. The bonding has been brought to a different level." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Lions will start their virtual offseason program on April 27. League told him virtual phase 1 for three weeks and they are going to go segment-by-segment. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 17, 2020

Quinn on Stafford's health: "Health wise, he's good to go." Said Stafford would be a full participant in offseason workouts. "He's cleared medically from that standpoint." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Lions GM Bob Quinn: I do think there will be a season, but I haven't been told that. I'm like you guys I'm hoping this pandemic is cleared up as quick as possible and we can get back to normal. "If I had to guess, yes, But I don't know." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020