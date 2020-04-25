41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn’s full post-Draft press conference (VIDEO)

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Update: Detroit Lions lose out on DII Lineman of the Year Austin Edwards of Ferris State

Don Drysdale - 0
UPDATE: According to Ferris State, DE Austin Edwards is signing with the Atlanta Falcons. This contradicts an initial report that Edwards was staying home and signing...
Read more
College Sports

A look at Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans taken in 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Whitaker - 0
The pipeline running from both Ann Arbor and East Lansing to the National Football League continued in full swing during this year's NFL Draft...
Read more

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Detroit Lions were able to address needs on both sides of the ball with their selections in this year’s annual festivities.

Lions GM Bob Quinn held a virtual press conference following the draft and gave insight as to how he’s personally feeling as a football executive during such a hectic time that often involves putting family time on the back end.

“It’s hard being a coach in this league. It’s hard being a scout in this league. It’s hard being a GM in this league when you’re away all the time,” Quinn said.

“This could be a good lesson for us to kind of have a good balance in our lives in the offseason,” Quinn said. “Knowing that the draft is critically important to what we do, but maybe we can tone down the hours and work smarter, rather than longer. Maybe do a few things virtually a day or two a week. I’m going to look into that.”

Among some of the other matters Quinn discussed included how the team felt about the players selected, as well as the future of the game amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker
Views14

More on this topic

Previous articleA look at Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans taken in 2020 NFL Draft
Next articleUpdate: Detroit Lions lose out on DII Lineman of the Year Austin Edwards of Ferris State

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.