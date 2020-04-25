Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn’s full post-Draft press conference (VIDEO)

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Detroit Lions were able to address needs on both sides of the ball with their selections in this year’s annual festivities.

Lions GM Bob Quinn held a virtual press conference following the draft and gave insight as to how he’s personally feeling as a football executive during such a hectic time that often involves putting family time on the back end.

“It’s hard being a coach in this league. It’s hard being a scout in this league. It’s hard being a GM in this league when you’re away all the time,” Quinn said.

“This could be a good lesson for us to kind of have a good balance in our lives in the offseason,” Quinn said. “Knowing that the draft is critically important to what we do, but maybe we can tone down the hours and work smarter, rather than longer. Maybe do a few things virtually a day or two a week. I’m going to look into that.”

Among some of the other matters Quinn discussed included how the team felt about the players selected, as well as the future of the game amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.





