Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Comments On Taylor Decker Contract Extension

Brad Holmes says Taylor Decker is a big part of what the Detroit Lions do.

Earlier this morning, we passed along the news that left tackle Taylor Decker has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions, solidifying his place on the team for the foreseeable future. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Decker’s new deal is worth $60 million over three years, with $31.83 million guaranteed. This substantial contract underscores the Lions’ commitment to retaining their key players and building a strong foundation for the future.

Brad Holmes Weighs In

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes expressed his enthusiasm and satisfaction regarding Taylor Decker’s recent contract extension during an interview on 97.1 The Ticket’s ‘Costa and Jansen Show.’ Holmes emphasized Decker’s crucial role in the team and his significant contribution to the Lions’ culture and success.

“Deck’s been, he’s been a key cog of what we’ve been building, what we’ve been doing,” Holmes said via Sports Illustrated. “His leadership, his professionalism, he’s a guy that really embraced our culture. And so, he’s a big part of what we do. And it all starts up front with the offensive line, as we all know. Really happy we were able to get that one done and happy for Deck and his family.”

A Bright Future for the Lions

With Taylor Decker secured for the next three years, the Detroit Lions can continue to build their team around his veteran presence and leadership. His dedication to the team and his consistent performance on the field have made him a fan favorite and a key player for the Lions. This extension not only rewards Decker for his hard work and commitment but also sets the stage for continued success for the Detroit Lions.

Brad Holmes’ comments highlight the importance of Decker to the Lions’ future aspirations. “Really happy we were able to get that one done and happy for Deck and his family,” Holmes added, underscoring the mutual respect and admiration between the player and the organization.

As the Lions look forward to the upcoming season, the extension of Taylor Decker’s contract serves as a testament to the team’s commitment to building a strong and cohesive unit, starting with a solid offensive line. Fans can expect to see Decker continue to play a pivotal role in the Lions’ quest for success.

Written by W.G. Brady

