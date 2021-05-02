Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes considered trading up in 2021 NFL Draft… twice

Sharing is caring!

After seeing the reactions from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and the rest of the team’s brass that was present when the Lions knew they were going to land OT Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it is pretty obvious that they got their guy.

In fact, according to Holmes, the Lions considered trading up to No. 5 and then up to No. 6 to make sure they got Sewell.

From Detroit Free Press:

When Pitts came off the board at No. 4, Holmes called the Cincinnati Bengals — who possessed the No. 5 pick — and had “dialogue” about moving up. Though pre-draft reports pegged the Lions as targeting Chase, the talented receiver out of LSU, Holmes’ indicated his call Thursday night was about Sewell.

The Bengals took Chase, leaving Sewell, the mauling tackle from Oregon, as the last of the big three on the board, and Holmes picked up the phone again.

“We actually talked to Miami,” he said. “We actually talked to them about possibly even going up and just to secure him to see if, just in case somebody else went up to them.”

The Dolphins, most believed, were targeting a pass catcher, though Holmes worried Sewell might prove too good a prospect for Miami to pass on. When the Dolphins took speedy Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Lions’ draft room broke out in genuine celebration.

Yep, it is safe to say that Holmes and his team are truly excited to have Penei Sewell on their team.