The Detroit Lions are considering Jalen Carter, a highly talented defensive tackle from Georgia, in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Despite concerns about his character impacting his draft stock, the Lions have done their due diligence by bringing him in for a formal Top 30 visit. General Manager Brad Holmes spoke positively about the visit, indicating that he felt better about Carter after meeting him in person. Carter was an important part of a Bulldog defense that won back-to-back national championships and is regarded as a premium defensive talent in the draft.

Key Points

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes' feelings change after meeting with Jalen Carter

While meeting with the media on Thursday, Holmes was asked about his meeting with Carter and he had the following response.

“He came in and he did a nice job,” Holmes told reporters. “Again, it's always case-by-case. He came in, we enjoyed our time with him, and he did a nice job. I will say, even after he left his visit, I felt better about him.”

Bottom Line: Holmes will have a tough decision to make

It is going to be extremely interesting to see what Holmes decides to do if Carter slides to No. 6 in the draft. Personally, I have been raving about Carter as the top prospect in the draft for a very long time, and if Holmes and the Lions are assured that he will be a good character fit for the team, they should absolutely select him. If they pass on Carter at No. 6, that would be a pretty good sign that there was something about him they were uncomfortable with.