Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Brad Holmes Detroit Lions

    Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes gets emotional talking about players [Video]

    By W.G. Brady

    When Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell replaced the old regime of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, the culture in the Detroit Lions‘ organization was toxic. Players did not want to play for the Lions, as Patricia treated them poorly. In fact, some players made it clear how thankful they were when they were shipped out of town because they did not fall in line with Patricia’s dictatorship. But that was then and this is now.

    What did Brad Holmes say about the Detroit Lions’ players?

    Holmes recently sat down with Lions reporter Dannie Rogers and Rogers asked him what it meant for players like Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown to come out and thank him for drafting them.

    As you will hear in the video below, Holmes got emotional and started tearing up while answering the question.

    Check it out.

    It is truly remarkable how the culture in the Lions’ organization is today compared to how it was two years ago when Patricia and Quinn were running (or should I say… ruining) the show.

    Players WANT to be part of the Lions organization, and you can bet free agents will be lining up for their shot at playing for such a great GM and head coach.

    Brad Holmes,detroit lions

    spot_img

    Related Articles

    Jared Goff skyrockets in final NFL QB rankings

    Jared Goff was so good in 2022 that he ended up in the Top 10 of the final NFL QB rankings.
    Read more

    2023 Detroit Lions free agents

    The Detroit Lions will have to make a decision on a whopping 28 free agents.
    Read more

    3 Detroit Lions named to All-Rookie Team

    Yep, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes nailed the 2022 NFL Draft!
    Read more
    Detroit Lions and NFL ArchiveNotes

    - A word from our sponsor -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Previous article
    Jared Goff ‘laughs’ about Jameson Williams with the ball in his hands
    Next article
    Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes weighs in on Jameson Williams’ rookie season

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.