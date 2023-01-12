Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes gets emotional talking about players [Video]

When Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell replaced the old regime of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, the culture in the Detroit Lions‘ organization was toxic. Players did not want to play for the Lions, as Patricia treated them poorly. In fact, some players made it clear how thankful they were when they were shipped out of town because they did not fall in line with Patricia’s dictatorship. But that was then and this is now.

What did Brad Holmes say about the Detroit Lions’ players?

Holmes recently sat down with Lions reporter Dannie Rogers and Rogers asked him what it meant for players like Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown to come out and thank him for drafting them.

As you will hear in the video below, Holmes got emotional and started tearing up while answering the question.

Check it out.

"There was something about him."



Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes reflects on the draft process and more in a sit down with @dannierogers___. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 12, 2023

It is truly remarkable how the culture in the Lions’ organization is today compared to how it was two years ago when Patricia and Quinn were running (or should I say… ruining) the show.

Players WANT to be part of the Lions organization, and you can bet free agents will be lining up for their shot at playing for such a great GM and head coach.